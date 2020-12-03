Menu
Eldon L. Buethe

December 1, 2020

Funeral services 2 p.m. Sat. , Dec. 5, 2020, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. The service will be radio broadcast on FM 88.7 for those choosing to stay in their vehicles and live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Visitation 9-8, with family, 5-7, Fri. Dec. 4, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials in lieu of flowers to family's choice or the Johnson County Museum. Interment St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, full military rites by the Tracy-Bates American Legion Post #370 of Elk Creek. www.wherrymortuary.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET, Tecumseh, NE 68450
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
, rural Elk Creek, Nebraska
