Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elena Kobylska Wyshnevsky

Elena Kobylska Wyshnevsky

February 21, 1926 - September 28, 2020

Elena Kobylska Wyshnevsky, 94 of Lincoln, NE, passed away September 28, 2020 at the Journey House. Born on February 21, 1926, in Dambrowa, Poland, to Alexander and Anna Kobylski. Survivor of Creiz Rudolfstadt Labor Camp. Post WWII, UNRRA Team Member DP International Children's Center Chiemsee, Bavaria, Employee of Gold's Department Store, Nebraska Court System Interpreter, Volunteer Widowed Persons Services, World traveler, and avid angler.

Elena was preceded in death by husband: Zachary, parents, sister: Olga Gerard, niece: Anna Hansen. Elena is survived by loving companion: Gale McKie and his family, her nephews: Alex and Larry Gerard, niece: Renet Tooley, very dear friend, Terry Henrichs, and many other lifelong neighbors and friends.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Butherus Maser Love 4040 A Street. Memorials: Lupus Foundation of America. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.