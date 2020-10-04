Elena Kobylska Wyshnevsky

February 21, 1926 - September 28, 2020

Elena Kobylska Wyshnevsky, 94 of Lincoln, NE, passed away September 28, 2020 at the Journey House. Born on February 21, 1926, in Dambrowa, Poland, to Alexander and Anna Kobylski. Survivor of Creiz Rudolfstadt Labor Camp. Post WWII, UNRRA Team Member DP International Children's Center Chiemsee, Bavaria, Employee of Gold's Department Store, Nebraska Court System Interpreter, Volunteer Widowed Persons Services, World traveler, and avid angler.

Elena was preceded in death by husband: Zachary, parents, sister: Olga Gerard, niece: Anna Hansen. Elena is survived by loving companion: Gale McKie and his family, her nephews: Alex and Larry Gerard, niece: Renet Tooley, very dear friend, Terry Henrichs, and many other lifelong neighbors and friends.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Butherus Maser Love 4040 A Street. Memorials: Lupus Foundation of America. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.