I was so saddened to hear about Eli! Prayers for his family and friends! RIP Eli!
Kathy Cartwright
September 11, 2021
Eli and I were friends back in elementary school. I still remember watching Star Wars movies at his house back then. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Kelsey Soukup
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am thinking of your family and praying for even an ounce of comfort for you. Please know that you are loved, and that I am always here for you. Praying that good memories of Eli carry you through.
Renae
September 9, 2021
I still picture Eli as that young kid I first met. It was always a shock to see the adult in front of me. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Charlotte McAvoy
Friend
September 9, 2021
You were a wonderful person and we will miss you greatly
Flora Rico
Friend
September 8, 2021
Barbara, we just want you to that Eli is now with Our Lord, who promises us no more PAIN
or TEARS anymore. I BELIEVE that with all of my
HEART ! ELI now has ALL of his ANSWERS to
ALL of his QUESTIONS ! NOW he has Peace
JO-ANN FLEMING,PAULY & SHAUNY
September 8, 2021
We offer your family our deepest sympathy for
The loss of your son & brother We know that
Eli is in our LORD'S arms & the PROMISES of No
Pain or Tears will be with him Now & Forever
More, Hugs & KISSES, Barbara,Tom & Adam
Fond MEMORIES,