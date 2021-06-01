Eli Modenstein

April 30, 1918 – May 29, 2021

Eli Modenstein's life was sandwiched between two global pandemics. Born in Mlawa, Poland in 1918 to a religious family, Elisza was one of ten children. The family lived and worked together; at meals they talked about current events and their activities in various clubs and political parties. Eli attended religious and public schools. He appreciated his education and could do complex math in his head, which amazed everyone.

Their family businesses included a factory-making linseed oil for paint and vegetable oil for cooking-and an iron/metal scrapyard. Eli enjoyed the work and was not afraid of hard physical labor. It made him strong and when later held captive in German concentration camps, Eli believed this strength and familiarity with hard physical work kept him alive.

In September 1939, as Germany invaded Poland, the family was forced to live under German occupation. Their businesses and home were taken from them and given away. A year later, the family was moved to a former candy factory in the Jewish ghetto. Here, during a public hanging, Eli's little sister was shot to death when Nazis fired randomly into a street crowd.

In fall 1942, the ghetto was liquidated; the able-bodied were sent by train to concentration camps and the elders to be exterminated. Eli was taken to Auschwitz in a cattle car, where he was held prisoner and performed forced labor at Buna Works for more than three years. Though he lost six of his siblings and his mother, there wasn't a day when Eli did not believe he would survive. His father had passed earlier from a health issue.

Towards the end of the war as the Russians advanced, the Germans evacuated Auschwitz/Buna in an attempt to move the prisoners further into Germany and cover up what they were doing in the camps. While walking in the infamous "Death March", Eli managed to slip into the crowd of onlookers and escape. He found his way into the woods where he nearly froze to death. Through sheer determination, cleverness, and great luck, he stayed alive with some help from a Polish farmer until liberated by Allied forces.

Once free, Eli returned to Mlawa to see who was still alive and found several childhood friends; he also met his future wife, Ann. Determined to leave the Soviet zone, the group of young survivors travelled together. Having no papers, they hopped freight trains, rode horses, and were arrested and released several times by local police. They once got into a bind when posing as Greeks. They were introduced to an actual Greek citizen who became quite agitated when they "proved" to authorities they were Greek by speaking a mix of Hebrew and other languages. Eli and Ann made their way to the American Zone in Germany and lived in a Displaced Person Camp until 1949 when Eli's uncle in Lincoln signed support papers allowing them and their young daughter, born in the DP camp, to emigrate to the U.S.

In Lincoln, Eli found work at Hill and Neiden Metals and then as a house painter. Eventually, he and Ann were able to buy a modest house, gain citizenship, and have another child. Some years later, Eli heard about a new television station opening in Lincoln. Having run a film projector in the DP camp, he applied for a job and was hired by KOLN-TV as its first Film Editor/Director. He worked there until he retired. He was also a broker with Nebraska Real Estate and an entrepreneur, investing in real estate and building his own apartment complexes.

Always a natty dresser, Eli looked sharp on the dance floor where he was a wonderful partner. Whenever he attended an event or party with his wife, Ann, the women would line up to waltz with him.

Eli lived through terrifying times and had incomprehensible stories to tell. Yet he always remained a compassionate and soft-spoken man with a dry wit, who cherished his freedom and provided for his family and friends whenever needed.

Eli is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, Ann, who died in September 2020. He is survived by his daughters Faye and Susan.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 1, at 11 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Institute for Holocaust Education, 333 So. 132nd Street, Omaha NE 68154 or USC Shoah Foundation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.