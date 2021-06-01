Menu
Eli Modenstein
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Eli Modenstein

April 30, 1918 – May 29, 2021

Eli Modenstein's life was sandwiched between two global pandemics. Born in Mlawa, Poland in 1918 to a religious family, Elisza was one of ten children. The family lived and worked together; at meals they talked about current events and their activities in various clubs and political parties. Eli attended religious and public schools. He appreciated his education and could do complex math in his head, which amazed everyone.

Their family businesses included a factory-making linseed oil for paint and vegetable oil for cooking-and an iron/metal scrapyard. Eli enjoyed the work and was not afraid of hard physical labor. It made him strong and when later held captive in German concentration camps, Eli believed this strength and familiarity with hard physical work kept him alive.

In September 1939, as Germany invaded Poland, the family was forced to live under German occupation. Their businesses and home were taken from them and given away. A year later, the family was moved to a former candy factory in the Jewish ghetto. Here, during a public hanging, Eli's little sister was shot to death when Nazis fired randomly into a street crowd.

In fall 1942, the ghetto was liquidated; the able-bodied were sent by train to concentration camps and the elders to be exterminated. Eli was taken to Auschwitz in a cattle car, where he was held prisoner and performed forced labor at Buna Works for more than three years. Though he lost six of his siblings and his mother, there wasn't a day when Eli did not believe he would survive. His father had passed earlier from a health issue.

Towards the end of the war as the Russians advanced, the Germans evacuated Auschwitz/Buna in an attempt to move the prisoners further into Germany and cover up what they were doing in the camps. While walking in the infamous "Death March", Eli managed to slip into the crowd of onlookers and escape. He found his way into the woods where he nearly froze to death. Through sheer determination, cleverness, and great luck, he stayed alive with some help from a Polish farmer until liberated by Allied forces.

Once free, Eli returned to Mlawa to see who was still alive and found several childhood friends; he also met his future wife, Ann. Determined to leave the Soviet zone, the group of young survivors travelled together. Having no papers, they hopped freight trains, rode horses, and were arrested and released several times by local police. They once got into a bind when posing as Greeks. They were introduced to an actual Greek citizen who became quite agitated when they "proved" to authorities they were Greek by speaking a mix of Hebrew and other languages. Eli and Ann made their way to the American Zone in Germany and lived in a Displaced Person Camp until 1949 when Eli's uncle in Lincoln signed support papers allowing them and their young daughter, born in the DP camp, to emigrate to the U.S.

In Lincoln, Eli found work at Hill and Neiden Metals and then as a house painter. Eventually, he and Ann were able to buy a modest house, gain citizenship, and have another child. Some years later, Eli heard about a new television station opening in Lincoln. Having run a film projector in the DP camp, he applied for a job and was hired by KOLN-TV as its first Film Editor/Director. He worked there until he retired. He was also a broker with Nebraska Real Estate and an entrepreneur, investing in real estate and building his own apartment complexes.

Always a natty dresser, Eli looked sharp on the dance floor where he was a wonderful partner. Whenever he attended an event or party with his wife, Ann, the women would line up to waltz with him.

Eli lived through terrifying times and had incomprehensible stories to tell. Yet he always remained a compassionate and soft-spoken man with a dry wit, who cherished his freedom and provided for his family and friends whenever needed.

Eli is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, Ann, who died in September 2020. He is survived by his daughters Faye and Susan.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 1, at 11 am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to Institute for Holocaust Education, 333 So. 132nd Street, Omaha NE 68154 or USC Shoah Foundation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
I met Eli when i worked at Prairie Life Fitness. He was a long time member who always came in with his brown paper bag with his gym clothes and a smile. I always enjoyed our talks when he came in. He had some harrowing stories of his life but he always treated me as I was a special friend. I lost contact with him when he was no longer allowed to drive to the club but will always remember his smile and laugh as he told me a story. May you rest in peace Eli.
Bruce Maul
Friend
June 9, 2021
Thank you for sharing Mr. Modenstein´s incredible life story. As a student of history, I find that stories like his help me put my own troubles in perspective. His life is a reminder that we can endure and find a good life even though we may face the unthinkable. What a legacy. May God give you comfort in your time of loss.
Stephanie Whitson
June 5, 2021
I didn´t know Eli but his story is inspiring!!! Thank you so much for sharing! His story reminds us not to be complacent with our blessings! Honoring his life!
Peggy Behrens
June 2, 2021
I worked with Eli at the TV station. He was always a gentleman albeit a stern one. You needed to be on your toes if you joked around with him. He was sharp as a tack. I remember the tatoo and some of the stories which were sobering. I'll remember him always.
Dennis Mathias
June 2, 2021
Unfortunately, I never had the pleasure of meeting Mr Eli Modenstein. But to know that he not only "lived through such terrifying times."...but that he ALSO "remained a compassionate man." His story and example should bring us all- to our knees in humble admiration. Thank you for sharing (ps. wished I could have shared a waltz with Mr. Eli)
Rheeta Baker
June 1, 2021
To the family of Eli, thank you for sharing his story. He will not be forgotten. I pray you find comfort in knowing he has been united with all those who have gone before him. Please know there are others out there who without knowing him, grieve his loss. If there were a role model and a man I wanted my boys to grow up and be like, Eli would be at the top of the list. What an amazing man to come from. To his daughters, take comfort in knowing his passing has affecting people who never met him but whose love for America and our freedoms has instilled an amazing respect for those who tried so hard to come here for a new beginning. I will teach my children of the bravery of Eli and to understand his importance. Condolences to all.
Jill Spenner
June 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of Eli´s acquaintance and could sense he was a special man with a deep history. I regret not pursuing a friendship from our brief crossing. Even so I appreciate and remember so clearly when I met him over 30 years ago.
Deryl Travis Jr.
June 1, 2021
