Elinor (Ellie) Schrein Roesler

January 24, 1929 - December 12, 2020

Elinor (Ellie) Schrein Roesler, age 91, died December 12, 2020. Born January 24, 1929, in Elwood, Nebraska. Daughter of Rev. Carl And Ella (Ditzen) Schrein. She was baptized by her father on February 3, 1929, and confirmed by her father at Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias, NE, on May 3, 1942. She attended school one year at Tobias High School and graduated from Concordia High School (Seward, NE) in 1946. She took a secretarial course after high school graduation. Retired from State Farm Insurance Co., Payroll, Accounting Dept., on January 31, 1991, after 25 ½ years of service. Ellie was married to LaMonte Roesler on December 5, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This union was blessed with two children, Karen and Ronald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaMonte, in 1973, her parents, one sister, and six brothers. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Karen & Jim Azevedo, son and daughter-in-law, Ron & Sharon Roesler, granddaughters Ashley King (Jeff) and Christine Swanger (Dallas), and great-grandchildren Charles King & August Swanger, sister Alice Bergt, Lincoln, nieces and nephews.

Visitation to be held, Wednesday, 12/16/20, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Roper and Sons Midtown Funeral Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Graveside services to be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, 12/17/20, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Meet at Gate #2. Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or Concordia University, Seward, NE, Class of 1946.