Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elinor Schrein Roesler
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Elinor (Ellie) Schrein Roesler

January 24, 1929 - December 12, 2020

Elinor (Ellie) Schrein Roesler, age 91, died December 12, 2020. Born January 24, 1929, in Elwood, Nebraska. Daughter of Rev. Carl And Ella (Ditzen) Schrein. She was baptized by her father on February 3, 1929, and confirmed by her father at Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias, NE, on May 3, 1942. She attended school one year at Tobias High School and graduated from Concordia High School (Seward, NE) in 1946. She took a secretarial course after high school graduation. Retired from State Farm Insurance Co., Payroll, Accounting Dept., on January 31, 1991, after 25 ½ years of service. Ellie was married to LaMonte Roesler on December 5, 1948, in Lincoln, Nebraska. This union was blessed with two children, Karen and Ronald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaMonte, in 1973, her parents, one sister, and six brothers. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Karen & Jim Azevedo, son and daughter-in-law, Ron & Sharon Roesler, granddaughters Ashley King (Jeff) and Christine Swanger (Dallas), and great-grandchildren Charles King & August Swanger, sister Alice Bergt, Lincoln, nieces and nephews.

Visitation to be held, Wednesday, 12/16/20, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Roper and Sons Midtown Funeral Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Graveside services to be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, 12/17/20, at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Meet at Gate #2. Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or Concordia University, Seward, NE, Class of 1946.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
Meet at Gate #2, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dearest Karen & families, I enjoyed working near your mom for decades & our lunches after retirement kept us connected. Having you as a friend since East is a blessing beyond. Ellie will be missed by many, she is resting in peace with her Lord and so very glad you were here. Until we can gather safely, stay well & if there is anything we can do here, just let us know. Hugs my friend. Pam & Ed
Pamela Trehearn
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results