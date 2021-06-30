Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Miller D'Orsay
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

D'Orsay Elizabeth Miller

July 19, 1930 - June 25, 2021

D'Orsay Elizabeth Miller, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. D'Orsay was born July 19, 1930 to Henry and Mabel Herold.

A visitation will be held from 12-1 pm Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with a Life Celebration Gathering immediately following at 1 pm. Memorials are suggested to the church in Lincoln, PO Box 5521 Lincoln, NE 68505-0521. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com. Services will be livestreamed (virtual) through Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery's Facebook page.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.