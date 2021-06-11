Elizabeth 'Beth' E. Damewood

June 8, 2021

Elizabeth 'Beth' E. Damewood, 88, of Lincoln, died June 8, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Pam (Tom) Kohn; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Damewood; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Shorty"; son, Dan; siblings, Bill McNeil, Frank McNeil, and sister, Letha Blecha.

Viewing will be from 5-7pm Sunday, 9am – 5pm Monday and with family present to greet friends one hour prior to her funeral service at 10 am Tuesday, (6/15/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the Norris High School Scholarship Fund. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.