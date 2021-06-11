Menu
Elizabeth E. "Beth" Damewood
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Elizabeth 'Beth' E. Damewood

June 8, 2021

Elizabeth 'Beth' E. Damewood, 88, of Lincoln, died June 8, 2021. Survived by her daughter, Pam (Tom) Kohn; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Damewood; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Shorty"; son, Dan; siblings, Bill McNeil, Frank McNeil, and sister, Letha Blecha.

Viewing will be from 5-7pm Sunday, 9am – 5pm Monday and with family present to greet friends one hour prior to her funeral service at 10 am Tuesday, (6/15/21) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the Norris High School Scholarship Fund. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
15
Service
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
Pampered sorry to hear of your loss of your Mom and Dad. Your Dad was a good man. I did not know your mom very well but I know she was good to your silly Dad, brother. Tom and all the kids. Thoughts and prayers with you all.
Sharon Harms
Family
June 11, 2021
