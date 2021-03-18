Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth M. Kaczka
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Elizabeth M. (Friedlan) Kaczka

March 16, 2021

Elizabeth M. (Friedlan) Kaczka 96 of Lincoln died March 16, 2021. Born in Council Bluffs, IA to Elise and Fred Friedlan. Employed in collection services, Nebraska State Patrol and the Department of Roads. Member, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Perpetual Adoration. Volunteer at Beattie School and Blessed Sacrament Libraries.

Survivors include son Michael and extended family. Preceded in death by husband, Carl; parents; uncle and aunt, Joe and Marie Rohren who raised her; and other extended family members.

Visitation will be Friday 9am-8pm and Family will be present 6-7pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm all at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street followed by a burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Utica, NE at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Sacrament Church and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1720 Lake Street, NE
Mar
20
Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Patrick Cemetery
Utica, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.