Elizabeth A. "Liz" Mountain
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Elizabeth "Liz" A Mountain

February 9, 1936 - December 14, 2021

Elizabeth "Liz" A Mountain, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Elizabeth was born February 9, 1936 to Lumir and Evelyn Andelt. Liz is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Burl Mountain; children, Pam (Dale) Luhmann, Steve Mountain, Corinne Horton, Cindy (Chris) Bunik; grandchildren, Clint (Sarah) Luhmann, Jenny Luhmann, Jessica (Justin) Wolrahbe, Amy Lillemo, Joshua Knapp, Rachel Horton, Nathanial Schafer, Chaunte' Nelson, Clarinda Cook, Rebecca Schafer, 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Masks are required indoors.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Dec
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Liz's passing. We were neighbors for many years. Prayers for family.
Jerry Kite
Friend
December 27, 2021
Rocky and family I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Liz. Liz watched my girls and she was an amazing "grandma" to my girls. I felt completely comfortable during the day while at work knowing my girls were being loved in by Liz. She holds a place in my heart for being that loving daycare provider. She will be missed. My prayers are with you all.
Carla Holloway
December 22, 2021
