Elizabeth "Liz" A Mountain
February 9, 1936 - December 14, 2021
Elizabeth "Liz" A Mountain, age 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Elizabeth was born February 9, 1936 to Lumir and Evelyn Andelt. Liz is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Burl Mountain; children, Pam (Dale) Luhmann, Steve Mountain, Corinne Horton, Cindy (Chris) Bunik; grandchildren, Clint (Sarah) Luhmann, Jenny Luhmann, Jessica (Justin) Wolrahbe, Amy Lillemo, Joshua Knapp, Rachel Horton, Nathanial Schafer, Chaunte' Nelson, Clarinda Cook, Rebecca Schafer, 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Masks are required indoors.