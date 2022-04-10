Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Smith

August 19, 1956 - January 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Katherine & Phillip Smith & sister Margaret. Survived by her loving husband Daryl (Ebert), siblings Mary (Lynn) & Michael. Family members: Harold & Lorraine Ebert, Gary (Vicki) Valerie (Darrell) Karen (Kevin) nieces & nephews Katherine (Richard) Thomas (Akisan) Erin (Tye) Elizabeth, James (Quynh) Patrick (Deborah) Brendon (Lisa) Brian (Roxanne) Erin & Jenny, cousins, great nieces/nephews, caretaker Dee & best friend Mary Knight.

Interment: 11:30 am April 21st at Wyuka Cemetery, section 44. Celebration of life immediately following at The Isles Reception Hall, 6232 Havelock Avenue. Please come share your best memories of Beth in this celebration with friends and family.