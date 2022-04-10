Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Smith

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Smith

August 19, 1956 - January 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Katherine & Phillip Smith & sister Margaret. Survived by her loving husband Daryl (Ebert), siblings Mary (Lynn) & Michael. Family members: Harold & Lorraine Ebert, Gary (Vicki) Valerie (Darrell) Karen (Kevin) nieces & nephews Katherine (Richard) Thomas (Akisan) Erin (Tye) Elizabeth, James (Quynh) Patrick (Deborah) Brendon (Lisa) Brian (Roxanne) Erin & Jenny, cousins, great nieces/nephews, caretaker Dee & best friend Mary Knight.

Interment: 11:30 am April 21st at Wyuka Cemetery, section 44. Celebration of life immediately following at The Isles Reception Hall, 6232 Havelock Avenue. Please come share your best memories of Beth in this celebration with friends and family.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.