Elizabeth "Lynn" Helen (Stoesz) Wickham

June 15, 1930 - December 15, 2021

Elizabeth "Lynn" Helen (Stoesz) Wickham passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 15 with her daughters at her side. She was born June 15, 1930 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Abraham and Justina Stoesz and was a proud citizen of Lincoln for over 80 years. Lynn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 and the University of Nebraska – Medical Center College of Nursing in 1952.

She wed Donald James Wickham on December 5, 1953. Don predeceased her in 2004 after 50 years of marriage. Following her graduation as a Registered Nurse, Lynn worked for Dr. Rose and Dr. Webb until the birth of their first child, Deb. While not working as an RN, Lynn maintained her nursing license for over 30 years so that she could stay up to date with the medical profession.

She was devoted to her family as a loving wife, mother, sister, and homemaker. Lynn was involved in the Lincoln community as a Girl Scout leader and an active member of Delta Delta Delta alumnae, Cosmo Pals, InterClub Council, Daughter of the Nile #66, Sesostris Auxiliary, often serving as a board member of those organizations. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and continued to do so, even playing on-line during the pandemic with her brother, sister-in-law and niece in Santa Fe.

Lynn shared her love of travel with family, treating them to a Hawaiian cruise on her 80th and 85th birthdays. She was an avid Husker fan and had season tickets to football games for over 60 years, making sure to wear red and put the Husker flag up every game day, Go Big Red! She belonged to Eastridge Presbyterian Church in Lincoln for over 50 years. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Lynn is survived by daughters, Deb (Adam) Dingwall of Battle Creek, Michigan, Sally (David) Zubero of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Susie (Cindy) Wickham of Broomfield, Colorado. Lynn is also survived by grandchildren Daniel Zubero, Elizabeth Zubero, Austin (Lauren) Wickham, Sidney Wickham, great-granddaughter Autumn Wickham, her brother Roy (Ann) Stoesz of Santa Fe, New Mexico and several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She is predeceased by her husband, Don, her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law Dr. Paul and Dotty Stoesz.

Special thanks to the caregivers from Home Care Assistance and Tabitha Hospice for the excellent care of Lynn.

A private family graveside was held. A Celebration of Lynn's Life, open to all, will be held at a future date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shriners Hospital for Children and the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences online at roperandsons.com