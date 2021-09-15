Ellen Irene (Ficke) Ahlschwede

October 25, 1938 - September 12, 2021

Ellen Irene (Ficke) Ahlschwede was born on October 25, 1938, in Seward, Nebraska to Adolph and Lana (Piening) Ficke and passed away in Seward, Nebraska on September 12, 2021, at the age of 82 years, 10 months and 18 days. Ellen grew up in the Pleasant Dale area and was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She attended District 45 and graduated from Pleasant Dale High School with the Class of 1956. Ellen was united in marriage to Darrel Ahlschwede on September 16, 1956, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The couple lived in rural Pleasant Dale and Ellen worked in the candy department at Miller & Paine. The family lived south of Garland in the early 60's and 70's and later moved south of Highway 34 on an acreage in the mid 80's. Ellen worked at Seward Memorial Hospital from 1962-2000 as a CNA. In 1998, she received the Caring Kind Award. Ellen enjoyed traveling, sewing, and dancing. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and joined St. John Lutheran Church in 2010.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrel; two brothers, Clifford and Kenneth. Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Nyla and husband, David Helge, Pleasant Dale, Kevin and wife, Karna Ahlschwede, Seward, Lynda and husband, Ted Hughes, Seward; grandchildren: Jared and wife, Tesa Helge, Joshua and wife, Logan Helge, Jessica and husband, Christopher Wobig, Kelsey Ahlschwede, Kristin Ahlschwede and fiancé, Adam Arnold, Theo Hughes, Samantha Hughes; six great-grandchildren: Chloe Helge, Graham Helge, Kennedy Wobig, Beckham Wobig, Emery Wobig, Lane Helge; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Ficke, Pleasant Dale and Ruth Ann Noziska, Hampton, IA. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Ellen.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor David Rempfer officiating the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or to the Parkinson's Foundation.