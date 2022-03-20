Ellen Matilda Essink

April 12, 1926 - March 18, 2022

Ellen Matilda Essink, 95, lifelong resident of Firth passed away March 18, 2022. Born April 12, 1926, in Firth, NE to Gerrit and Dena (Huenink) Wissink. Ellen was a member of the Living Life Reformed Church in Firth.

Family members include her sons Duane (Deborah) Essink, Elkhorn and Glen (Dianne) Essink, Lenexa, KS; daughter JoAnn(Larry) Henke, Clatonia; grandchildren Nancy (Will) Oltmans, Beatrice, Mark (Stephiny) Henke and Aaron Henke, Clatonia, Miranda (David) Caton, Wells, ME, Brittany Essink, Santa Clara, CA, and David (Melanie) Essink, Omaha; great-grandchildren Evan, Seth, and Jesse Oltmans, Case Henke, Ann, Austin, and Alyssa Hegwald, Catherine and Cyrus Henke, Clark and Rowan Caton, and Claire Essink. Preceded in death by her husband Elmer, granddaughter Jenna Henke, parents, and infant brother, brothers Martin, Donald, Lambert, and Garry.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (3-24-22) Living Life Reformed Church, 603 Russell Street, Firth, NE. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials to Peoples City Mission, P.O. Box 80636, Lincoln, NE 68501 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28001-0001. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com