Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Matilda Essink
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Living Life Reformed Church
Send Flowers

Ellen Matilda Essink

April 12, 1926 - March 18, 2022

Ellen Matilda Essink, 95, lifelong resident of Firth passed away March 18, 2022. Born April 12, 1926, in Firth, NE to Gerrit and Dena (Huenink) Wissink. Ellen was a member of the Living Life Reformed Church in Firth.

Family members include her sons Duane (Deborah) Essink, Elkhorn and Glen (Dianne) Essink, Lenexa, KS; daughter JoAnn(Larry) Henke, Clatonia; grandchildren Nancy (Will) Oltmans, Beatrice, Mark (Stephiny) Henke and Aaron Henke, Clatonia, Miranda (David) Caton, Wells, ME, Brittany Essink, Santa Clara, CA, and David (Melanie) Essink, Omaha; great-grandchildren Evan, Seth, and Jesse Oltmans, Case Henke, Ann, Austin, and Alyssa Hegwald, Catherine and Cyrus Henke, Clark and Rowan Caton, and Claire Essink. Preceded in death by her husband Elmer, granddaughter Jenna Henke, parents, and infant brother, brothers Martin, Donald, Lambert, and Garry.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (3-24-22) Living Life Reformed Church, 603 Russell Street, Firth, NE. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials to Peoples City Mission, P.O. Box 80636, Lincoln, NE 68501 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28001-0001. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Living Life Reformed Church
603 Russell Street, Firth, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Living Life Reformed Church
603 Russell Street, Firth, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.