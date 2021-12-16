Menu
Ellen Anne Turner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Ellen Anne (Burkley) Turner

July 20, 1948 - December 14, 2021

Ellen Anne (Burkley) Turner, 73, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on December 14, 2021. She was born in Clinton, Iowa on July 20, 1948, to Clint and Bea Burkley. Upon moving to Lincoln, she met the love of her life, Rodney "Joe" Turner. The couple were together five decades and together raised four children. Ellen worked for Bryan LGH Hospital in the EEG Department for 40 years where she was a pioneer in the then new field of mapping the electrical activity of the brain.

Ellen loved gardening, camping, traveling, sports and spending time with her family and friends. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ellen was passionate about giving back to her community in the form of giving blood to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, volunteering at McPhee Elementary and many other community organizations over the years.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Rodney J. Turner, Lincoln, NE; and her children Kimberly (Milton) Turner-King, Jodi (Jason) Turner-Faust, Katie (Lindsey) Turner Roark, and Christopher (Ashley) Turner, all of Lincoln, NE, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Mary (Harry) Toureene, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clint and Bea Burkley, her in-laws; Wayne and Uranuia Turner, two brothers Jay and Mark Burkley.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, with family greeting friends from 4-5 pm. Prayer service will be held Monday, December 20, at 10:30 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. To honor Ellen's wishes the family asks that anyone attending her service be vaccinated and wear a mask. Services will be live streamed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank or a blood donation in Ellen's name to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
19
Vigil
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
20
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
Sponsored by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln.
I am so very sorry for your loss. I feel very blessed to have known her and your whole family. The camping, tailgating and all the time spent together when we would be visiting uncle Vern and aunt Joanne and when I was living with them hold such a special place in my heart. Our prayers are with all of you through this time.
Stacy (Lewellen) Christensen
Friend
December 22, 2021
