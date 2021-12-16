Ellen Anne (Burkley) Turner

July 20, 1948 - December 14, 2021

Ellen Anne (Burkley) Turner, 73, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on December 14, 2021. She was born in Clinton, Iowa on July 20, 1948, to Clint and Bea Burkley. Upon moving to Lincoln, she met the love of her life, Rodney "Joe" Turner. The couple were together five decades and together raised four children. Ellen worked for Bryan LGH Hospital in the EEG Department for 40 years where she was a pioneer in the then new field of mapping the electrical activity of the brain.

Ellen loved gardening, camping, traveling, sports and spending time with her family and friends. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ellen was passionate about giving back to her community in the form of giving blood to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, volunteering at McPhee Elementary and many other community organizations over the years.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Rodney J. Turner, Lincoln, NE; and her children Kimberly (Milton) Turner-King, Jodi (Jason) Turner-Faust, Katie (Lindsey) Turner Roark, and Christopher (Ashley) Turner, all of Lincoln, NE, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Mary (Harry) Toureene, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Clint and Bea Burkley, her in-laws; Wayne and Uranuia Turner, two brothers Jay and Mark Burkley.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, with family greeting friends from 4-5 pm. Prayer service will be held Monday, December 20, at 10:30 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. To honor Ellen's wishes the family asks that anyone attending her service be vaccinated and wear a mask. Services will be live streamed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank or a blood donation in Ellen's name to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com