Elliot Eugene Baer

June 7, 1990 - March 24, 2021

Elliot Eugene Baer, age 30, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Elliot was born June 7, 1990 and is the son of Greg and Teri Baer.

He is survived by his son, Jenson; his parents; grandmother, Lois Huber; brother, Trevor (Nichole); sister, Kady; nephew, James; nieces, Charley, Macy, Millie, Clara, and Ava, and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10am Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Southwood Lutheran Church 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln. If you are unable to attend, you may join the service virtually at https://vimeo.com/529555645. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.