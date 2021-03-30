Menu
Elliot Eugene Baer
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Elliot Eugene Baer

June 7, 1990 - March 24, 2021

Elliot Eugene Baer, age 30, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Elliot was born June 7, 1990 and is the son of Greg and Teri Baer.

He is survived by his son, Jenson; his parents; grandmother, Lois Huber; brother, Trevor (Nichole); sister, Kady; nephew, James; nieces, Charley, Macy, Millie, Clara, and Ava, and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10am Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Southwood Lutheran Church 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln. If you are unable to attend, you may join the service virtually at https://vimeo.com/529555645. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Southwood Lutheran Church
4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teri and Greg, words cannot express our heartfelt thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this sad time. Thinking of you all.
Deb and Brad Bailey
April 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of your GREAT LOSS; God Bless your son, now safely HOME!
Larry Saager
March 30, 2021
Kady - you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
Tractor Supply Co
March 30, 2021
Your Friends at Tractor Supply
March 30, 2021
