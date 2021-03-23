Menu
Elmer Ellsworth States
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Elmer Ellsworth States

March 12, 1938 - March 21, 2021

Elmer Ellsworth States, 83, of Agnew, NE, passed away on March 21, 2021. Born in Lincoln on March 12, 1938, being the middle son of Harold and Carrie (Haase) States. Elmer was a lifelong fourth generation farmer. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1955. Elmer farmed with brother Harlan their entire lives. He married DeLaine Pester in 1966. They had two children, Ron and Randy. Elmer enjoyed farming, fishing, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Lori States, of Raymond, NE, son, Randy States, of Prague, NE, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Jean Pester, sister-in-law, LeEtta Pester. Grandchildren; Alexah Allen, Katie Brammer, Sydnie States, Tymber Mackenzie, Mason States, Jake States, and Ben States. Great Grandchildren; Draven, Dexter, Preston, Owen, Justice, and Millie.

Preceded in Death by; wife, DeLaine, father and mother, Harold and Carrie States, brothers, Harlan and Robert States, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith Pester and Martha States.

Visitation 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Valparaiso Cemetery, Valparaiso, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Valparaiso Cemetery
Valparaiso, NE
