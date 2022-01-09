Elmira Alice Elliott

December 31, 1924 - January 5, 2022

Elmira Alice Elliott (Talbot), 97, was born to Richard and Eva Talbot on December 31, 1924 in Benedict, NE. She passed away on January 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. Alice married John Wing Elliott and had 2 sons (Jeffery and Scott Elliott). She found joy in traveling (Germany, Japan, New York City, and Colorado), music (Broadway musicals and Mannheim Steamroller), animals (boxers, bulldogs, corgis, and owls), gardening, cooking holiday meals, and collecting Santas. At the end of her long life, Alice enjoyed listening to her great-grandson play music on her childhood piano.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and two sons. Alice is survived by her granddaughter (Jennifer Elliott), grandson-in-law (Kelly Maxwell), and great-grandson (Elliott Maxwell).

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to the Nebraska Humane Society or World Wildlife Fund. Celebration of life service at a later date. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.