Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elmira Alice Elliott
1924 - 2022
BORN
1924
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Elmira Alice Elliott

December 31, 1924 - January 5, 2022

Elmira Alice Elliott (Talbot), 97, was born to Richard and Eva Talbot on December 31, 1924 in Benedict, NE. She passed away on January 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. Alice married John Wing Elliott and had 2 sons (Jeffery and Scott Elliott). She found joy in traveling (Germany, Japan, New York City, and Colorado), music (Broadway musicals and Mannheim Steamroller), animals (boxers, bulldogs, corgis, and owls), gardening, cooking holiday meals, and collecting Santas. At the end of her long life, Alice enjoyed listening to her great-grandson play music on her childhood piano.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and two sons. Alice is survived by her granddaughter (Jennifer Elliott), grandson-in-law (Kelly Maxwell), and great-grandson (Elliott Maxwell).

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to the Nebraska Humane Society or World Wildlife Fund. Celebration of life service at a later date. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.