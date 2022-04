Elva Mae Newsham

April 1, 1927 - September 21, 2021

Elva Mae Newsham, 94, Medford, WI, formerly of Ceresco, NE died 9/21/21 in Medford, WI. She was born 4/1/27 in Ceresco, NE to Alva and Mary (Raymond) Behrens.

Family includes: son, Don (Cindy) Newsham, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Sharon (Dave) Mallien, Medford, WI; grandchildren, David Newsham and Amy Stuefer; great-grandchildren, Shawnie Myer, Kailey, Andrea and Vanessa Stuefer. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harold.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com