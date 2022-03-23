Elwood Yoder
March 7, 1934 - March 21, 2022
Elwood Yoder, age 88, of Milford, born March 7, 1934, passed away March 21, 2022. Funeral Service: Friday, March 25, 2022 7:00 p.m. at Beth-El Community Church, Milford with Randy McGinnis officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the Yoder family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com