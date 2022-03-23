Menu
Elwood Yoder
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 25 2022
7:00p.m.
Beth-El Community Church
Elwood Yoder

March 7, 1934 - March 21, 2022

Elwood Yoder, age 88, of Milford, born March 7, 1934, passed away March 21, 2022. Funeral Service: Friday, March 25, 2022 7:00 p.m. at Beth-El Community Church, Milford with Randy McGinnis officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the Yoder family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Beth-El Community Church
115 N F St., Milford, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
My sympathies on your loss. Elwood was so special to me. His love for the Lord was an inspiration and I so enjoyed our conversations. I loved his laughter and his hugs and the twinkle he would get in his eyes! He will be missed by many.
Nancy Jantze
Friend
March 22, 2022
