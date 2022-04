Emilio David Artiaga

April 20, 2022

Emilio David Artiaga, 15, of Lincoln passed away April 20, 2022, in Omaha, NE. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday (4-25-22) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street. Burial in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday (4-24-22) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com