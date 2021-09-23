To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So thankful To have known Emily. She was a light in the world of darkness, a breathe of fresh air,and a loving, caring lady. I thank my God for every remembrance of you Emily. With love and prayers Joane