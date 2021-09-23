Menu
Emily M. Betka
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Emily M. Betka

Beatrice, July 1, 1926 - September 20, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So thankful To have known Emily. She was a light in the world of darkness, a breathe of fresh air,and a loving, caring lady. I thank my God for every remembrance of you Emily. With love and prayers Joane
Joane M. Jones
Friend
September 23, 2021
