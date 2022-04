Emma "Jean" Allsman

July 5, 1931 - January 5, 2022

Emma "Jean" Allsman, 90, passed away on January 5, 2022. She was born on July 5, 1931, in Lincoln, to Arthur and Christena (Lezenby) Sexton.

Jean is survived by her children, Clint Allsman and Vicki Allsman; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Herschel "Dutch" Allsman.

Graveside services to be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wyuka Cemetery. Please meet inside the Vine Street Entrance. No visitation, cremation.