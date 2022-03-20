Menu
Enid K. Jensen
1922 - 2022
August 5, 1922 - March 14, 2022

Enid K. Jensen, 99, of Seward, died March 14, 2022, at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center, Seward. Born August 5, 1922, at Sioux Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Alta Maude Kreamer. She married Rupert Jensen on November 9, 1943. Three children were born to this union: sons, Blake and Jonathan, and daughter Kendra.

Survivors: son, the Rev. Jonathan K. (Patricia) Jensen of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, March 25, 2022 Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 South 40th St in Lincoln. Inurnment will be in June at the Exira Cemetery in Exira, Iowa. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
