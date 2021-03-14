Eric Jay Berg

February 24, 2021

Eric Jay Berg, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Eric's life will be Saturday, March 20, at 2 PM at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Since 'Rona is still hanging around, we cannot provide a smoked salmon and BBQ rib buffet like Eric would have wanted; we invite you to enjoy a meal at one of the many local restaurants he supported. Memorials to the Family for the Girls college Education Fund. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com