Eric Jay Berg
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Eric Jay Berg

February 24, 2021

Eric Jay Berg, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Eric's life will be Saturday, March 20, at 2 PM at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Since 'Rona is still hanging around, we cannot provide a smoked salmon and BBQ rib buffet like Eric would have wanted; we invite you to enjoy a meal at one of the many local restaurants he supported. Memorials to the Family for the Girls college Education Fund. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
