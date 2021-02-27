Menu
Eric Jay Dufoe
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Eric Jay Dufoe

October 5, 1956 - February 21, 2021

Eric Dufoe was born on October 5, 1956 at Lincoln General Hospital to Danny Lee Dufoe and Catherine Jean (Steiner) Dufoe. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1975 and attended Milford Trade School achieving an associate degree in building and construction which was his lifelong career. Eric was a master of his trade. He loved his Vizsla dogs, raising three different ones through his lifetime. Other interests included fishing, hunting, golfing, reading and photography. His nieces and nephews were very special to him. He passed away at Journey House in Lincoln on February, 21, 2021.

Eric was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Catherine of Lincoln; his brother Michael and wife Donna of Malvern, Pennsylvania ; sister Deborah of Lincoln; brother Jeff and wife Darcie of Temecula, California; brother Brett of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Nebraska will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln, Nebraska. www.capitalhumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate.html Funeral Home assisting is Aspen Mortuary, 4822 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. To email condolences please visit Aspen Mortuary's website at www.aspenaftercare.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
So sorry to hear about Eric. I remember the fun times we shared. May your love and memories help you through these difficult times. Jeff and Leah Minton.
March 2, 2021
Deb and Family, so very sorry to hear of Eric´s passing. We have many memories of your family in Doniphan.
Colleen Leitschuck
February 28, 2021
Deb - to you and your family our deepest condolences. Eric held a very special part of our lives for the past 35 years and is greatly missed by us.
Dave Hubertus
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss Deb. My heart breaks for you and your family.
Bonnie (Faris)Olson
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We have many wonderful memories of Eric.
Ron and Judy Mays
February 27, 2021
My thoughts are with you Deb and your brothers for your loss and especially your mother as this is very difficult for parents.
Terry Poppe
February 27, 2021
