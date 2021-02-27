Eric Jay Dufoe

October 5, 1956 - February 21, 2021

Eric Dufoe was born on October 5, 1956 at Lincoln General Hospital to Danny Lee Dufoe and Catherine Jean (Steiner) Dufoe. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1975 and attended Milford Trade School achieving an associate degree in building and construction which was his lifelong career. Eric was a master of his trade. He loved his Vizsla dogs, raising three different ones through his lifetime. Other interests included fishing, hunting, golfing, reading and photography. His nieces and nephews were very special to him. He passed away at Journey House in Lincoln on February, 21, 2021.

Eric was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Catherine of Lincoln; his brother Michael and wife Donna of Malvern, Pennsylvania ; sister Deborah of Lincoln; brother Jeff and wife Darcie of Temecula, California; brother Brett of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Nebraska will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Capital Humane Society, Lincoln, Nebraska. www.capitalhumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate.html Funeral Home assisting is Aspen Mortuary, 4822 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln, Nebraska 68504. To email condolences please visit Aspen Mortuary's website at www.aspenaftercare.com