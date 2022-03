Eric B. Gaffney

May 29, 1967 - February 21, 2021

Eric B. Gaffney, 53, of Lincoln passed away February 21, 2021. Born May 29, 1967 in Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD to Brian & Gloria Gaffney.

Eric is survived by his wife of 21 years, Terri; Children, Tyler Gaffney, Ashley Foltz, Dylan Malin, Michelle Malin and Dakota Gaffney; Grandchildren, Nathanial, Draven, Olivia, Maci, Makail and Braxxton; Parents; Many other relatives & friends.

Celebration of Life: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM at Heritage Bible Church (6400 Cornhusker Highway). A live Stream of the service will be available on the Church's Facebook page. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com