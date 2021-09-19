Menu
Eric Franklin Lerdahl
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Eric Franklin Lerdahl

September 9, 2021

Eric F. Lerdahl, age 61, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Kansas University Med Center after a short battle with Cancer. Eric was born 1-5-1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Roy and Evelyn Lerdahl. Eric attended Calvert Elementary, Pound Middle School and Lincoln Southeast High School (1978), Eric graduated from UNL with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Eric was employed with SPX Cooling Technologies (KC, KS) as a Regional Credit Manager for 25 years. Eric served for 12 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Eric got out with an Honorable Discharge as an E5.

Eric always put family first. Eric's highlight was Husker Football that even included his final moments listening to the 1994 Championship Game, Sundays with Green Bay Football, KC Royals Baseball and fishing at any opportunity with family and friends. Eric will be greatly missed. Eric never met a stranger and always made time for conversation with everyone. He started each day with a positive outlook, smile on his face and had the biggest heart.

Survived by wife, Lianne (Scissors). Former spouse and mother of their children Joyce Salisbury , Sons: Jason (Jessica), Mitchell (Amairani), Brothers: Jim (Judy) Lerdahl, Lincoln NE, and Al (Anne) Lerdahl of Nebraska City, NE, Grandchildren: Elijah and Alayna Lerdahl. Dearest to Eric were: Mother-In-Law: Jerry Bornemeier, Sister In Laws: Jackie Coffey, Tracey (Tim) Domgard, Bobby Meyers. Lifetime friend & Sister-In-Law: Bob and Karen Everett, Former in-laws: Bob and Arlene Smith. Nieces and Nephews. Proceeded in Death by Father: Roy, Mother: Evelyn, and Grandma Myrtle. Eric's love of dogs included many special pets over his lifetime. Leaving behind Abby that will greatly comfort us.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials directly to the Team Jack Foundation at either PO Box 607, Atkinson, NE 68713 or online at www.teamjackfoundation.or



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Eric's family and friends. I only knew Eric through CFDD, a professional credit organization, which he led as president at one time. He was very professional, enthusiastic for the organization and his chosen profession, and a friend to all the members. His positive attitude spread to others in the organization. He will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him.
Richard Reed
November 16, 2021
As a representative for SPX for many years, I had the pleasure of working with Eric. He truly had the kindest heart and you could hear the smile on his face through the phone. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family.
Glenys Dawkins with Woodbury-Beach Co.
Work
October 15, 2021
May your loving memories give you peace and comfort. Prayers for all Tami
Tami Green Wilson
September 22, 2021
James and Allen, sorry to hear about your brother Eric passing at such an early age. We will be thinking of you during this time of sorrow. Roy and Shirley Glanzer (Ella Lerdahl`s son)
Roy Glanzer
September 21, 2021
To the Lerdahl family: I was so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother, Eric. During this sad time, may your cherished memories of Eric bring you peace and comfort. Sincere Condolences, Jack & Luella Sutter´s daughter in Wisconsin
Lois Sutter ONeil
Family
September 20, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all Eric's loved ones. He was my favorite 'outlaw' -the name we (Eric, Bob and I) gave ourselves for being married to the Smiths (Joyce, Karen, and Scott). Lots of good memories. Rest in peace.
Susan Smith
Family
September 19, 2021
