Eric Franklin Lerdahl

September 9, 2021

Eric F. Lerdahl, age 61, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Kansas University Med Center after a short battle with Cancer. Eric was born 1-5-1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Roy and Evelyn Lerdahl. Eric attended Calvert Elementary, Pound Middle School and Lincoln Southeast High School (1978), Eric graduated from UNL with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Eric was employed with SPX Cooling Technologies (KC, KS) as a Regional Credit Manager for 25 years. Eric served for 12 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Eric got out with an Honorable Discharge as an E5.

Eric always put family first. Eric's highlight was Husker Football that even included his final moments listening to the 1994 Championship Game, Sundays with Green Bay Football, KC Royals Baseball and fishing at any opportunity with family and friends. Eric will be greatly missed. Eric never met a stranger and always made time for conversation with everyone. He started each day with a positive outlook, smile on his face and had the biggest heart.

Survived by wife, Lianne (Scissors). Former spouse and mother of their children Joyce Salisbury , Sons: Jason (Jessica), Mitchell (Amairani), Brothers: Jim (Judy) Lerdahl, Lincoln NE, and Al (Anne) Lerdahl of Nebraska City, NE, Grandchildren: Elijah and Alayna Lerdahl. Dearest to Eric were: Mother-In-Law: Jerry Bornemeier, Sister In Laws: Jackie Coffey, Tracey (Tim) Domgard, Bobby Meyers. Lifetime friend & Sister-In-Law: Bob and Karen Everett, Former in-laws: Bob and Arlene Smith. Nieces and Nephews. Proceeded in Death by Father: Roy, Mother: Evelyn, and Grandma Myrtle. Eric's love of dogs included many special pets over his lifetime. Leaving behind Abby that will greatly comfort us.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials directly to the Team Jack Foundation at either PO Box 607, Atkinson, NE 68713 or online at www.teamjackfoundation.or