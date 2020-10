Erma B. Adamson

February 21, 1927 - October, 2, 2020

Erma B. Adamson, 93, of Fairmont formerly of Exeter, died Friday, October, 2, 2020, in Fairmont. Born February 21, 1927, to Charles & Mary (Remes) Wasserbauer in Wilber. Per Erma's wishes services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Exeter Cemetery. No visitation. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to the Exeter Library. Condolences at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com