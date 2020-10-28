Erma Marie Essink

October 30, 1931 - October 26, 2020

Erma Marie Essink was born at home on October 30, 1931, to John and Jennie Prange near Holland, Nebraska. Erma being one of four girls, and one brother all attended Holland School. Following her education, Erma worked in Hayman's grocery store for 7 years, as well as Gold's grocery store for almost two years. In 1956 Erma married Irvin Essink on February 14th, Valentine's Day. They were married in the Firth Reformed Church due to the fire at Holland Church where they both attended and had made their confession of faith.

Erma and Irvin purchased a farm just South of Hickman, where they started their lives together. In 1957 the couple welcomed twin sons, Gary and Terry, then were blessed with another son in 1960, Steven. Not long after, the growing family moved to an 80 acre farm near Holland. The boys grew knowing the Lord, as their parents helped shape them into the men they are today.

Hogs, chickens, and a large garden were an important part of the Essink home and responsibilities. Erma retired in 1998 from housekeeping for several predominant Lincoln families. She and Irvin built a new home in the Holland community, the area in which they grew up and loved. When not busy on the home front, Erma enjoyed sewing, quiliting, crafting, gardening, spending time in her flower beds, and hosting friends at their home. Volunteering in the Holland Church in many capacities was another way that Erma spent much of her time.

Erma is survived by her sons: Gary (Deb) Essink of Omaha; Terry (Tami) Essink of Lincoln; Steven (Erika) Essink of Lincoln; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Erma is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 62 years, Irvin. Siblings: Mildred Wubbels, Ethel Nieveen, Betty Matthes and Ervin "Jake" Prange.

A special thank you to the staff at Woodlands, for all of their care, support and love during this difficult time.

Visitation will be on Monday, Nov 2, 2020, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman. Private funeral service will be held in Holland Reformed Church. Hugs from Home or condolences on line at www.bmlfh.com Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.