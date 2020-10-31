Menu
October 30, 1931 - October 26, 2020

Erma Marie Essink of Holland, Nebraska, October 30, 1931 - October 26, 2020. Visitation (family will not be present) will be on Monday, Nov 2, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love, Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman. For the safety of others, we request the wearing of masks. Private funeral service will be held in Holland Reformed Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Hugs from Home or condolences on line at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
