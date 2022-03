Ernest Motis

September 16, 1928 - January 29, 2021

Ernest Motis of Lincoln was born in Omaha, NE on September 16, 1928 and passed away on January 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife Betty and children Sheri (John) Swenson, Kristi (Kevin) Merfeld, grandchildren Ethan and Addison Merfeld. A private burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.