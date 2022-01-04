Ernest E. Shonka

December 30, 2021

Ernest E. Shonka, 84, of Ulysses, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Doris; sons: Keith (Karen), of Bellwood; Dave (Renee) and Gregg (Amy), both of Lincoln; Chris (Veronica), of Fort Collins, CO; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Beran and Sherri (Jason) Suelter, both of Lincoln; sisters: Marilyn Chmelka, Betty (Alvin) Wellman, Delores Stuhr, SIL Aggie Shonka, 26 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son: Kenny; parents: Ernest & Agnes Shonka; brother: Willie, brothers-in-law: Mike Birkel, Tony Stuhr, Don Malovec, Jimmy Chmelka; and sister-in-law: Janet Malovec.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 - 5 to 7 PM - Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses followed by a Parish Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass: Thursday, January 6th, 2022 - 10:30 AM - Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses. Burial: Ulysses Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested that IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLANTS, and STATUES, memorials be directed to Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Immaculate Conception Church, or Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City