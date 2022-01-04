Menu
Ernest E. Shonka
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
515 C Street
David City, NE

Ernest E. Shonka

December 30, 2021

Ernest E. Shonka, 84, of Ulysses, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Doris; sons: Keith (Karen), of Bellwood; Dave (Renee) and Gregg (Amy), both of Lincoln; Chris (Veronica), of Fort Collins, CO; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Beran and Sherri (Jason) Suelter, both of Lincoln; sisters: Marilyn Chmelka, Betty (Alvin) Wellman, Delores Stuhr, SIL Aggie Shonka, 26 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son: Kenny; parents: Ernest & Agnes Shonka; brother: Willie, brothers-in-law: Mike Birkel, Tony Stuhr, Don Malovec, Jimmy Chmelka; and sister-in-law: Janet Malovec.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 - 5 to 7 PM - Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses followed by a Parish Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass: Thursday, January 6th, 2022 - 10:30 AM - Immaculate Conception Church, Ulysses. Burial: Ulysses Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested that IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLANTS, and STATUES, memorials be directed to Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund, Immaculate Conception Church, or Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Ulysses, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I learned a lot from Ernie.
James & Marva Furbur
Work
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved father. May your best memories be of comfort to you.
Marlene Stege
January 4, 2022
