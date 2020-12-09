Menu
Ernest J. Siems
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Ernest J. Siems

March 27, 1932 - December 6, 2020

Ernest J. Siems, 88, of Lincoln passed away on December 6, 2020. Born March 27, 1932 to Roy H. and Clara (Hiests) Siems in Filley, NE. He worked as an Inspector for Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Ernest was a Korean Army Veteran and a member of the VFW; Eagles #1141, DAV, American Legion Post #3 and the Union Local #286.

Survivors include his son, Mike of Lincoln; 3 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren; 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; son-in-law, Tony Sramcik and friends, Judy & Nick Bolejack. Preceded in death by his Parents; daughter, Judy brother, Henry.

Graveside Service at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. Meet at "O" Street gate. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
Many great memory's,may you rest in peace. Give grandma Ackerman a hug from us.
Tony,Robin and Skylar Underwood
December 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Ernie. Give grandma (Elsie Ackerman) a hug for me. Dally
Dally
December 9, 2020
