Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernie L. Griffin

Ernie L. Griffin

November 4, 2020

Ernie L. Griffin, 94 of Lincoln passed away November 4, 2020. Before graduating high school Ernie joined the Navy and served in WWII. Later, he married his wife, Joyce, started their family and began work at Anderson Hardware in Havelock. Afterwards, he struck out on his own and began Griffin's Appliance Service.

He participated in youth activities including coaching Midget Football and involved in Boy Scouts for many years. Ernie enjoyed volunteering at the VA Hospital Popcorn stand and was a member of the VFW, WSI and American Legion Post 3. He spent his free time building birdhouses, hunting and fishing.

Survived by his wife of 72 years Joyce; Children: Roger, Randy and Connie Roberts, 3 grandkids; Sarah Ziegler, Eric Griffin, Kristy Shanks and 7 Great Grandkids. Preceded by Daughter Cathy

No services. Memorials to Children's Zoo or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.