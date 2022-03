Ervin L. Anderson

December 15, 2021

Ervin L. Anderson, age 87 of Lincoln, died 12/15/21 in Lincoln. Survived by sister Joyce (James) Sheets of Lincoln; nephews James and Dennis Sheets, Jerry and Donald Anderson. Preceded in death by brothers Donald and Jerry.

Memorial service 11 am Monday, Raymond United Methodist Church. Memorials to Make-A-Wish Foundation or CHI Hospice of Lincoln. Arrangements: The Nebraska Cremation Society. 402-200-3366. NebraskaCremation.com.