Ervin L. Hansen

February 6, 1929 - June 10, 2021

Ervin L. Hansen, 92, of Sterling, died June 10, 2021. Born on February 6, 1929. Funeral: 10 am Monday, 6/14, St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. Burial: North St. John Cemetery of rural Sterling with military rites. Visitation: 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday, 6/13, Zink-Fox Funeral Home, Sterling; foxfuneralhome.net .