Erwin Eugene "Gene" Cleveland
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Erwin Eugene "Gene" Cleveland

December 22, 1945 - March 11, 2021

Born Erwin Eugene "Gene" Cleveland in Bassett, NE to Everett and Iolene Cleveland on December 22, 1945. Gene went to join his parents in Heaven on March 11, 2021 in Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dawn Cleveland and children Megan Cleveland, Ethan Cleveland, Amber Cleveland and daughter-in-law Mary Cleveland. Gene Loved his grandkids more than anything; Elias, Ella, Eveline, Elora and Mireya were the lights of his life and he talked about them all the time.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday 03/26/2021 at 3pm at Southview Baptist Church 3434 S 13th St, Lincoln, NE 68502. Reception to follow. All are welcome to join! Please send all condolences to Dawn Cleveland at 8016 Colby St. Lincoln NE. Leave online messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Southview Baptist Church
3434 S 13th St, Lincoln, NE
