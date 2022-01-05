Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Headrick
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior
750 N. Commercial
Superior, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
May, 30 2022
10:30a.m.
Olive Hill Cemetery, rural Jewell County,
Send Flowers

Esther Headrick

January 2, 2022

Esther Headrick, age 92 of Superior, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Superior, Nebraska. The family invites friends to greet them on Friday January 7, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials suggested to Olive Hill Cemetery or First United Methodist Church of Superior. A Graveside Service is planned for Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Olive Hill Cemetery, rural Jewell County, Kansas. Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978, 402-879-3900


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior
750 N. Commercial P.O. Box 282, Superior, NE
May
30
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Olive Hill Cemetery, rural Jewell County,
Jewell County, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.