Esther Headrick

January 2, 2022

Esther Headrick, age 92 of Superior, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Superior, Nebraska. The family invites friends to greet them on Friday January 7, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials suggested to Olive Hill Cemetery or First United Methodist Church of Superior. A Graveside Service is planned for Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Olive Hill Cemetery, rural Jewell County, Kansas. Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, Nebraska 68978, 402-879-3900