Esther Misle

April 18, 2022

Esther Misle passed at 98 years old in South Florida this week. Growing up Jewish in a small Polish town, she was displaced for 10 years during WWII. Esther fought to survive during the Holocaust, working long days of manual labor to keep the whole family alive in a Siberian work camp until they were able to emigrate to Detroit in 1949.

She met her husband Henry, a World War II Veteran and started a new life in Crete, Nebraska, moving to Lincoln as the family automobile business continued to grow. They raised four children while the extended family around them struggled to maintain civility in the face of being in business together.

Esther was a pillar of the Lincoln Jewish and secular communities and made entertaining seem effortless. She and Henry enjoyed a later retirement in Boca Raton, FL.

Preceded in death by husband Henry, sister Shirley, and brother Martin. Survived by her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services Sunday, April 24 at 10am, Beth El Cemetery at 84th & L St. in Omaha.