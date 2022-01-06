Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Esther Maxine Schimenti
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti

March 18, 1925 - January 3, 2022

Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti, 96 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Beatrice to John and Nora (Jurgens) Maschmeier.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Arrangements: Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice. Condolences may be left at harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.