Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti

March 18, 1925 - January 3, 2022

Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti, 96 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Beatrice to John and Nora (Jurgens) Maschmeier.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Arrangements: Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice. Condolences may be left at harmanwrightmortuary.com.