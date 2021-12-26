Ethel Strough

October 11, 1932 - December 22, 2021

Ethel Strough, 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully December 22, 2021. Born in Shubert, Nebraska on October 11, 1932 to Walter and Lena (Harring) Fritz. Worked at J.C. Penney's and Miller & Paine during the 1970's then at Madonna Rehabilitation for over 20 years. Member of Capital City Christian Church

She is survived by her son Brian Strough of Lincoln and grandsons Derek Strough, Alex Strough both of Lincoln. Cousins Colleen Hance, Walter Harring both of Lincoln. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Helen Bieck, Harold Fritz, Raymond Fritz, Dorothy Werner, Norma Jean Fritz and former husband Everett Strough.

No services are planned at this time.