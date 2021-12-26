Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethel Strough
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Ethel Strough

October 11, 1932 - December 22, 2021

Ethel Strough, 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully December 22, 2021. Born in Shubert, Nebraska on October 11, 1932 to Walter and Lena (Harring) Fritz. Worked at J.C. Penney's and Miller & Paine during the 1970's then at Madonna Rehabilitation for over 20 years. Member of Capital City Christian Church

She is survived by her son Brian Strough of Lincoln and grandsons Derek Strough, Alex Strough both of Lincoln. Cousins Colleen Hance, Walter Harring both of Lincoln. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters Helen Bieck, Harold Fritz, Raymond Fritz, Dorothy Werner, Norma Jean Fritz and former husband Everett Strough.

No services are planned at this time.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.