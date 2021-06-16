Eudean Springer

December 17, 1937 - May 24, 2021

Eudean Springer, age 83 of Lincoln, entered into his eternal Home May 24th, 2021. He was born 12/17/1937 in Carlton, NE and lived on a farm with his parents and sister, Shirlene until moving to Kansas City, MO and later to Lincoln, NE.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Fern Springer of Shickley, NE. He is survived by wife, Helen and daughters, and sons-in-law, Dan and Brenda Lyon, of Des Moines, IA; Randy and Cynthia Hedrick of Lincoln,NE; Craig and Kathleen of Kansas City, MO; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law Carl and Shirlene Langenberg, nephews, and many more family members.

Memorial service will be held at Indian Hills Community Church on June 19, 2021. Private burial will be at Lincoln Memorial in Lincoln, NE.