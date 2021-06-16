Menu
Eudean Springer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Eudean Springer

December 17, 1937 - May 24, 2021

Eudean Springer, age 83 of Lincoln, entered into his eternal Home May 24th, 2021. He was born 12/17/1937 in Carlton, NE and lived on a farm with his parents and sister, Shirlene until moving to Kansas City, MO and later to Lincoln, NE.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Fern Springer of Shickley, NE. He is survived by wife, Helen and daughters, and sons-in-law, Dan and Brenda Lyon, of Des Moines, IA; Randy and Cynthia Hedrick of Lincoln,NE; Craig and Kathleen of Kansas City, MO; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law Carl and Shirlene Langenberg, nephews, and many more family members.

Memorial service will be held at Indian Hills Community Church on June 19, 2021. Private burial will be at Lincoln Memorial in Lincoln, NE.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
Hills Community Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
