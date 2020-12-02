Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene D. Abbott
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Eugene D Abbott

January 7, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Eugene D Abbott, 68, of Lincoln, died Saturday, November 28th, 2020 Born January 7th, 1952 in Independence Missouri, to Bernard and Tommie Arlene Abbott . He married Barbara Finley in 1976. He worked at Bosch Communications for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Barb; a son William (Tavish) Abbott Six Grandchildren a sister Mary (George) Harman; a brother Carl (Connie Larson) Abbott, nieces nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A Celebration of Life service is to be held at a later date Condolences or tributes shared on www.hammonsfs.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.