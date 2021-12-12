Menu
Eugene Dennis "Gene" Horner
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Groce Funeral Home- Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC

Eugene "Gene" Dennis Horner

July 23, 1935 - November 16, 2021

Eugene "Gene" Dennis Horner of Mills River, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 86. Gene died peacefully at Elizabeth House Hospice with his beloved wife Joanne by his side. Gene was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 23, 1935, to father Merle Horner and mother Maude (Gould) Horner. One of six siblings being raised by his single mother, Gene enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served in Germany with the 6th Infantry Division rising to the rank of Corporal.

Upon returning to Waterloo, he soon met the love of his life, Joanne Hicok, and within months they married and enjoyed 65 years together raising two sons: Steven and Terry. Gene graduated in 1960 from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and then began his career at State Farm Insurance. Gene and family lived throughout Iowa and eventually landed in Lincoln, NE where he retired after 38 years as a Divisional Claim Superintendent.

He was beloved by all and many considered him a second father. Especially the men and women he mentored during his career with State Farm. "Geno" loved sitting around the kitchen table, having a cocktail and talking and laughing "shop" with State Farm buddies and, in retirement, with his friends and neighbors at the High Vista Country Club in Mills River.

Gene was an avid volunteer throughout his life and devoted his time to the Sunrise Kiwanis Club and Junior Acheivement in Lincoln, NE, the Gyros Club in Bettendorf, Iowa, University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association and in retirement he was an avid supporter and volunteer for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. He was also especially proud of being an American Legion member for over 50 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hunting and fishing, especially over 25 legendary fishing trips to Canada.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings; James Horner, Richard Horner, Robert Horner, Sandy Webrand and Betty Bruns. He is survived by his wife Joanne Elaine Horner: oldest son Steven Eugene Horner and his wife Beth of Independence, MN and youngest son Terry Duane Horner of Asheville, NC. He was also a devoted and doting grandfather to Cole, Mitchell, Charlie and Paige. He will be missed by all.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Groce Funeral Home- Lake Julian.
I'm sad that I only met him as a baby & won't remember him even though he's my great uncle.
Nathaniel Hicok
Family
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of Gene's passing. He was always a good friend when I was in the Quad cities.
Richard Belt
December 29, 2021
Joanne, I am sorry to hear about Geno passing. I loved Gene, he was a best friend and mentor. I enjoyed our fishing trips to Canada. The two of you are the most beautiful couple. Our times in the Quad Cities are memorable. God bless, George.
George Thomas Waller
Work
December 27, 2021
Joanne, so sorry to hear about Gene's passing. Always enjoyed our working relationship. Remember we took a few fishing trips together and had great times. Missed playing golf with him, when you moved to No Carolina. Gene had a lot friends here. Know you will miss him. May God give you comfort and peace during this time.
Jerry Carden
Work
December 14, 2021
Joanne, we´re so sorry to hear this news. Gene was a mentor and most importantly, a good friend. Big hugs and prayers for peace. -Jon and Lori Ferguson
Jon and Lori Ferguson
Work
December 12, 2021
Joanne, we were so sorry to hear that Gene had passed away recently. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, the Ockers
Jeanne M Ockers
Friend
December 12, 2021
