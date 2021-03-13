Eugene L. Paneitz

March 2, 2021

Eugene L. Paneitz, 84, of Sand Springs, OK, formerly of Plymouth, died March 2, 2021 in Oklahoma. Memorial service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Inurnment: Church Cemetery. Family prayer service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Book signing: Friday, March 19th from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. Family meet and greet from 6:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Friday at the Plymouth Community Center. Memorials to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Tri County FFA. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth.