Eugene L. Paneitz
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Eugene L. Paneitz

March 2, 2021

Eugene L. Paneitz, 84, of Sand Springs, OK, formerly of Plymouth, died March 2, 2021 in Oklahoma. Memorial service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Inurnment: Church Cemetery. Family prayer service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Book signing: Friday, March 19th from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth. Family meet and greet from 6:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Friday at the Plymouth Community Center. Memorials to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Tri County FFA. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 9:30p.m.
Plymouth Community Center
NE
Mar
20
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth
NE
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.