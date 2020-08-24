Menu
Eugene R. Klum

August 14, 2020

Eugene R Klum, 84, of Calabash, NC passed away Aug. 14, 2020. He was born in Emerson, NE to the late Everett and Jane (Hensley) Klum. Eugene was a Lincoln Northeast High School graduate of the class of 1953. He was a USMC veteran, a member of the American Legion and USMC League.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Kruce Klum. Surviving are his son, Gary Klum of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Sherrill (Gary) Sanocki of Sunset Beach, NC; sister, Janice Payne of Fairmount, IN; and grandchildren, Erika, Brenna, Andrew and Molly.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Community Church, Lincoln, NE.


