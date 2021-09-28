Eunice F. Schweppe

September 24, 1936 - September 27, 2021

Eunice F. Schweppe, 85 of Syracuse, passed away on September 27, 2021. She was born on September 24, 1936, to Ervin & LaVerne (Stubbendieck) Seelhoff.

Survived by: Husband: Glen Schweppe; Children: Daniel Schweppe, Kay (Leonard) Busekist, Jane Schweppe & Jim Skrobo; Grandsons: Chase (Julie) Busekist, Cody Busekist; Great-Grandsons: Gavin & Owen Busekist all of Syracuse; Siblings: Lloyd Seelhoff of Syracuse, Wanda Freeman & Jim Cheney of Seattle, WA, and Gary (Barbara) Seelhoff of Unadilla, also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by: Parents, Son-in-law: Dale Rotschafer, Sister-in-law: Marilyn Seelhoff & Nephew: Christian Seelhoff.

A private family service will be held on Friday, October 1 at 10:30 A.M. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 9 A.M. from 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com