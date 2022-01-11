Menu
Eve N. Patterson
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022

Eve N. Patterson

May 30, 1934 - January 9, 2022

Eve N. Patterson, 87, Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born May 30, 1934, in Jackson Heights, NY to Roy and Alice (Atkins) Nerhood. Eve was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She volunteered for Tabitha Hospice, Boy Scouts, and St. Vincent DePaul.

Family members include her husband Theodore "Ted" Patterson; sons Jeff (Lori) and Jerry Patterson, daughter-in-law Joyce Patterson, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Chelsea (Paul) McMullin, Mike Patterson, Jamie Patterson, Lindy (Sean) Mara, Amber Patterson (Heath Vogel); four great-grandchildren; brother Philip Nerhood, San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, son Jon, mother-in-law Eleanor Patterson, brother-in-law James T. Patterson, sister-in-law Cyndee Nerhood.

Private Family Service with interment in the Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
