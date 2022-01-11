Eve N. Patterson

May 30, 1934 - January 9, 2022

Eve N. Patterson, 87, Lincoln passed away January 9, 2022. Born May 30, 1934, in Jackson Heights, NY to Roy and Alice (Atkins) Nerhood. Eve was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She volunteered for Tabitha Hospice, Boy Scouts, and St. Vincent DePaul.

Family members include her husband Theodore "Ted" Patterson; sons Jeff (Lori) and Jerry Patterson, daughter-in-law Joyce Patterson, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Chelsea (Paul) McMullin, Mike Patterson, Jamie Patterson, Lindy (Sean) Mara, Amber Patterson (Heath Vogel); four great-grandchildren; brother Philip Nerhood, San Diego, CA; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, son Jon, mother-in-law Eleanor Patterson, brother-in-law James T. Patterson, sister-in-law Cyndee Nerhood.

Private Family Service with interment in the Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com