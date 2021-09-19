Menu
Evelyn Arlene Brown
Evelyn Arlene Brown

September 13, 2021

Evelyn Arlene Brown (Cash), 79, a long-time resident of Grand Island and of Lincoln late in life, died peacefully in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 13, 2021.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 24th, at 10:30 a.m., at GI Free Church in Grand Island, where she was a member. The family will be hosting a gathering at All Faiths Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23. All are welcome. All Faiths Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to All-Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S Locust St, Grand Island, NE 68801, to be distributed to Hope Harbor and the Crisis Center in Grand Island.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
Grand Island, NE
Sep
24
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
GI Free Church in Grand Island
NE
