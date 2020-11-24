Menu
Evelyn May Weaver

May 27, 1928 - November 19, 2020

Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website. Visitation for the family will be held prior to the funeral service. Condolences at reynoldslovefunerahome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
